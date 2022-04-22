Assam: Drug Peddler Arrested in Guwahati

The Basistha police arrested a youth for selling drugs in Basistha Chari Ali area in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday.

According to the police, they received information about suspected heroine being sold near Basistha Chari Ali. After conducting search operations in the area, the police was able to apprehend one peddler.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as 20-year-old Amir Ali. He is a resident of Dhubri district.

18.35 grams of suspected heroine have been seized from the peddler’s possession. A mobile has also been recovered.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the police and interrogation is underway.

