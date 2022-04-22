ED Attaches Assets of Former Assam PR Department Director

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 5.54 crore of Ranjit Gogoi, a former director of the information and public relation department of the Assam government on Friday.

According to the ED, the properties were attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged fraud in public funds.

The federal agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Gogoi.

In a statement, the ED said its probe found that "in connivance with Assam government officials and others, different companies were able to get the work order in 'Vision Assam Mission Assam project', even though they did not have the required pre-qualification and laundered the proceeds of crime received by them."

According to the ED, the total proceeds of crime identified in the case till now amounts to Rs 16.36 crore.

The ED filed a money laundering case against the accused after studying an FIR of the CM Vigilance Cell in October 2017, a police unit directly under the supervision of the Assam chief minister which charged them with "misappropriation" of government money.

