Assam: Drug Peddler Arrested in Juria, 1 Held

Continuing their war against drugs, the Juria Police arrested a drug peddler from Udmari area in Nagaon district of Assam.

According to reports, the police conducted search operations at Juria after receiving specific inputs about the drug peddler.

The police seized 11 heroin filled container from the possession of a drug peddler identified as Shahjahan Ali.

Notably, Ali was carrying out illegal drug peddling in Juria since several days.

The peddler is currently being interrogated by the police.

