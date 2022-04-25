KL Rahul Becomes First Player to Score 3 Centuries against Same Opponent

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul becomes the first batsman to score three centuries against the same opponent in an Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul achieved this feat as he smashed an amazing century in the 37th match of the IPL 2022 against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Rahul smashed an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the help of 12 fours and four maximums against five-time champions Mumbai Indians to guide his team to a total of 168, where they defeated Mumbai Indians by 36-runs.

This is Rahul’s third century against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The skipper had scored a century against MI a few days back at Brabourne Stadium.

Notably, KL Rahul also equalled the record of Rohit Sharma for scoring the most centuries by an Indian cricketer in the T20 cricket on Sunday.

