Assam: Drug Peddler Arrested in Tinsukia

Continuing their war against drugs, the police have arrested a drug peddler in Doomdooma in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The police conducted massive search operations in collaboration with the team members of the Veer Lachit Sena group in the localities near the Doomdoma railway track.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Aftar Rahman alias Raja. The peddler is a resident of Puranigudam in Nagaon district.

Drugs weighing 5.8 grams have been recovered from the youth's possession.

A police official of the Doomdooma Police Station said, “We carried out the search operations near the Doomdooma railway line after getting information about illegal drug smuggling being carried out by a group of youth in the area recently.”

“We arrest Aftar Rahman alias Raja from the spot after conducting collaborative search operations along with the Veer Lachit Sena. He is a resident of Nagaon,” the police official added.

A case has been registered by the police and further interrogation is underway into the incident.

