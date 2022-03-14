Budget Session of Assam Assembly to Begin Today

The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from Monday (March 14) and conclude on April 1.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the state budget for 2022-23 in the assembly on March 16.

A total of six bills are likely to be tabled during the budget session.

This period will have 11 working days. The department-related standing committees of the assembly will have their meetings during this period.

Hemen Das, Principal Secretary of Assam Legislative Assembly said that the state budget for 2022-23 will be placed in the assembly on March 16.

Daas said, "The state budget session will be started from March 14 and the session will be formally started with the address of the Assam Governor. The Finance Minister will present the state budget on March 16.”

“The budget session will continue till April 1 and we have 11 working days during the session. Six bills will be tabled in the assembly," Das added.

This will be the second budget session under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. Last year, the session was held in July.

