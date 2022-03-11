Assam: Drug Peddler Arrested In Karbi Anglong, 240 Gms Heroin Recovered

Assam police has recovered 240 grams of heroin in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district and arrested a drug peddler in connection to it.

Acting on specific information, Karbi Anglong police carried out an operation in front of Hotel Dream Sky under Khatkhati Police station near Bokajan and recovered the drugs in possession of a drug peddler.

Sub Divisional Police Officer(SDPO) of Bokajan, John Das, said that the police recovered 19 soapboxes containing 240.15 grams of heroin from the possession of the drug peddler.

"We have apprehended the drug peddler identified as 26-year-old Sayed Ahmed hailing from Doboka area of Hojai district," he further said.

On March 8, a huge consignment of heroin weighing 780 grams was seized by the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles.

The heroin was recovered near near Tiau River in Champhai district of Mizoram. It was packed in 66 soap boxes.

The estimated cost of the seized heroin is said to be over Rs 3 crore.

