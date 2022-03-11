Assam: Smuggler Shot During Major Cannabis Bust

In a major bust, 10 packets of Cannabis were seized and one man was taken into custody in an operation at Shreerampur in Assam on Thursday.

Police said that the operation was conducted based on reliable information. A vehicle having Haryana registration was intercepted in which cannabis was found hidden among other objects.

An official said, “Acting on reliable source information Thursday at about 6 pm at Shreerampur, one vehicle No-HR 38 U 1778 was intercepted and checked and found 10 packets of Ganja weighing about 105 kgs which was kept concealed in between the other goods.”

The official further said, “The cannabis was loaded at Kharupetia and Mangaldoi and supposed to be delivered in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and the driver was apprehended.”

The accused has been identified as Aarif Khan, a resident of Bijapur Faridabad in Haryana.

“During further interrogation accused revealed that there are other persons involved with him who are from Gossaigaon area,” he added.