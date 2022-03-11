Assam: Smuggler Shot During Major Cannabis Bust

In a major bust, 10 packets of Cannabis were seized and one man was taken into custody in an operation at Shreerampur in Assam on Thursday.
Police said that the operation was conducted based on reliable information. A vehicle having Haryana registration was intercepted in which cannabis was found hidden among other objects.
An official said, “Acting on reliable source information Thursday at about 6 pm at Shreerampur, one vehicle No-HR 38 U 1778 was intercepted and checked and found 10 packets of Ganja weighing about 105 kgs which was kept concealed in between the other goods.”
The official further said, “The cannabis was loaded at Kharupetia and Mangaldoi and supposed to be delivered in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and the driver was apprehended.”
The accused has been identified as Aarif Khan, a resident of Bijapur Faridabad in Haryana.
“During further interrogation accused revealed that there are other persons involved with him who are from Gossaigaon area,” he added.
However, while outside on a search for others involved the accused and was shot after snatching the weapon of a police personnel and waving it at them, police said.
The official said, “In order to apprehend those persons he was taken out for searching those involved persons. When the police party reached in the outskirts of Dologaon, he suddenly snatched the service pistol of IC Shreerampur and cocked the pistol to fire at the police party.”
“Sensing immediate danger to the police party, the other officer immediately fired upon the accused below belt line and bullet hit his left leg near calf and he was immediately recaptured and sent to RNB Civil Hospital for better treatment,” he added.
The incident did not end there with some miscreants reportedly setting the truck on fire that was seized in the raid. Police said that the truck was burnt down in an attempt to destroy evidence.
The truck was set on fire
The truck was completely gutted