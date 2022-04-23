Assam: Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing

In yet another police firing incident in the state, a drug peddler have been injured after police opened fire on him at Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday evening.

Acting on specific inputs, the Nagaon police had conducted search operations on Friday and arrested a drug peddler identified as Motijul Islam and seized around 750 grams of heroin from his possession.

The seized heroin has a market value worth around Rs 7 crores.

According to reports, the police had taken Motijul to his residence at Juria’s Kadamani Pathar for further investigation. Taking advantage of darkness, Motijul hit the police with a sharp weapon. In order to defend themselves, the police resorted to open fire at Motijul due to which he was shot at his leg.

He had been shifted to the Bhugeshwari Phukanani Civil Hospital in Nagaon for treatment right after he was injured. However the doctors referred him to Guwahati for further improved treatment.

