Assam: Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing During Raid at Kaliabor

In a recent incident that took place at Kaliabor’s Hatbagan area in Assam’s Nagaon district, a drug trafficker was injured in police firing on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the police were conducting a raid on a suspected drug supplier's hideout. The accused tried to escape under the cover of darkness, and the police had to open fire to apprehend him.

The drug trafficker, identified as Saddam Hussain, suffered bullet injuries in his leg and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Nagaon for better treatment.

The police have recovered a large quantity of drugs and other illegal substances from the hideout. An investigation is currently underway to identify any other members of the drug trafficking network involved in the incident.

This is yet another incident in a series of similar encounters in the state. The police have been working tirelessly to crack down on drug trafficking and other illegal activities in the region.

Earlier on February 19, a veteran bike lifter and most wanted criminal was fatally shot during a police encounter by Dibrugarh police in Sonari under Charaideo district.

The dreaded criminal was identified as Santosh Jaiswal.