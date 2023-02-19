Most Wanted Bike Lifter Shot Dead in Police Encounter in Charaideo

A veteran bike lifter and most wanted criminal was fatally shot during a police encounter by Dibrugarh police in Sonari under Charaideo district.

The dreaded criminal was identified as Santosh Jaiswal.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Superintendent of police, Dibrugarh police, Shwetank Mishra said, “Santosh was a veteran bike lifter and convicted under arms act. He was absconding since past couple of years and was wanted in many bike lifting cases in Assam since 2011. There was a warrant issued earlier against the criminal. Based on secret information, the police learned that the criminal was in Sonari at his in-laws' place. Our team rushed to spot and tried to apprehend him, but managed to run away.”

The police team then tried to chase the criminal, after which the criminal fired multiple shots at the police team. “In retaliation, the police fired back at him and he fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors," SP Mishra added.

Earlier on Friday, Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused in the sensational Ranjit Bora muder case was shot dead during a police encounter after he fled from custody.

Following the incident, the wife of deceased businessman Ranjit Bora had hailed Assam police after the prime accused in the murder case was shot dead.

“After three long months, justice has been finally served. I can now live in peace,” she told reporters.

She also hailed Assam police and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their pro-activeness against criminals and malefactors in the state.

Meanwhile, one of the accused in Ranjit Bora murder case was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Haren Patgiri, was a member of Shah Alam gang. He was involved in the murder case of Ranjit Bora.

Patgiri, a resident of Dispur, was also involved in several robbery incidents.

After producing before the court, he was taken to central jail.

Last Saturday, he was arrested in a joint operation conducted by Crime Branch and Dispur Police from Kahilipara locality in Guwahati.