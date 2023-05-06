Assam: Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing, Narcotics Seized

A drug peddler suffered serious injuries after the police opened fire on him in Assam’s Nagaon district. The incident was reported at Dhing on Saturday.
Reportedly, the drug peddler sustained bullet injuries on his left leg after the police shot rounds as the accused tried to flee from the spot. The drug peddler has been identified as Abul Hussain. He was a resident of Dhing’s Tuktuki.
According to sources, nine soap boxes filled with heroin was seized from Abul’s possession after the police conducted a thorough search. The seized drugs have a market price of over Rs 4 lakhs. Reportedly, Abul had been engaged in the illegal activities at his home in Dhing.
On May 4, a teer agent suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident during an operation against teer business, a kind of gambling. The Dhubri Police carried out an operation at Biratnagar Chariali in Golakganj where the agents had been running the teer business for several days in the area. The agents attempted to attack the police during the operation to escape from the spot and in retaliation, the police had to resort to firing during which one of the agents sustained bullet injuries. The teer agent has been identified as Shyamal Debnath.