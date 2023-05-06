Assam: Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing, Narcotics Seized

On May 4, a teer agent suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident during an operation against teer business, a kind of gambling. The Dhubri Police carried out an operation at Biratnagar Chariali in Golakganj where the agents had been running the teer business for several days in the area. The agents attempted to attack the police during the operation to escape from the spot and in retaliation, the police had to resort to firing during which one of the agents sustained bullet injuries. The teer agent has been identified as Shyamal Debnath.