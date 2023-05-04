Teer Agent Injured in Police Firing in Assam’s Dhubri

One teer agent has suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident during an operation against teer business, a kind of gambling, on Thursday.
The Dhubri Police carried out an operation at Biratnagar Chariali in Golakganj where the agents had been running the teer business for several days in the area.
The agents attempted to attack the police during the operation to escape from the spot and in retaliation, the police had to resort to firing during which one of the agents sustained bullet injuries.
The teer agent has been identified as Shyamal Debnath who is currently undergoing treatment at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.
On May 2, a security guard opened fire at the sub-divisional police officer's quarter hall premises in Bokakhat.
The incident took place during the wee hours of Tuesday at sub-divisional police officer, Renukantala Sheetal Kumar’s quarter, following a scuffle between the security forces. The security guard, identified as Chotelal Sharma, was in possession of an AK-47 rifle and fired shots in the air.
After the incident, the police immediately arrested all four security guards who were present at the scene overnight. The AK-47 rifles of all four security personnel were also seized by the police.