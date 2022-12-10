Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 60-70 Crore Seized In Cachar, Five Held

In a major haul, Assam police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 60-70 crore in Cachar and arrested five persons in connection to it.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Cachar police on Friday night intercepted two trucks which were coming from Mizoram and during the search, the team recovered 2 lakh Yaba tablets from one truck.

"We have arrested four persons on the spot and later arrested one more person. A truck has also been seized," a senior police officer said.

The market value of the seized contraband drugs estimated at around Rs 60-70 crore.

Meanwhile, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended Assam police for their continued effort to curb the drug menace in the state.