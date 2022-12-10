Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 60-70 Crore Seized In Cachar, Five Held

In a major haul, Assam police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 60-70 crore in Cachar and arrested five persons in connection to it.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Cachar police on Friday night intercepted two trucks which were coming from Mizoram and during the search, the team recovered 2 lakh Yaba tablets from one truck.
"We have arrested four persons on the spot and later arrested one more person. A truck has also been seized," a senior police officer said.
The market value of the seized contraband drugs estimated at around Rs 60-70 crore.
Meanwhile, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended Assam police for their continued effort to curb the drug menace in the state.
Earlier, three drug peddlers were arrested and a huge contraband of drugs worth Rs 7 crores was seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district
A team of Karbi Anglong police launched an operation on Thursday night and intercepted two trucks at Khatkhati area. During the search, 30,000 banned Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing 757.15 grams of heroin were recovered from the two vehicles.