Assam: Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized in Chaygaon, 3 Peddlers Held

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Chaygaon police, led by Officer Bhaskar Malla Patowary, conducted a massive operation on Tuesday night, resulting in the arrest of three drug peddlers and the seizure of drugs worth approximately ₹5 lakh.
The meticulously planned operation began with intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering, pinpointing key locations and individuals involved in the local drug trade. The first breakthrough came in Majgumi, Chaygaon under Kamrup district, where the police apprehended Saleman Ali and Fakeer Ali. Both individuals were found in possession of a large quantity of illegal drugs.
Building on the momentum from the initial arrests, the police team, further assisted by Officer Biswajyoti Das, moved to Jorshimuli. Here, they captured Shafiqul Islam.
Currently, the three arrested peddlers are under interrogation by the Chaygaon police.