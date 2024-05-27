Assam: Drugs Worth Crores Seized in Separate Ops

In a significant development in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking, police in Assam's Bokajan scored a major victory with a substantial seizure of narcotics with an estimated street value of over Rs 1.15 crore, as per police estimates.
Barpathar police conducted a successful raid at Khakrajan Naka on Sunday night, resulting in the confiscation of a significant quantity of heroin. Packaged discreetly in 45 plastic soap boxes, the seized haul amounted to 554.66 grams.
The drugs were ingeniously concealed within a vehicle bearing registration number AS-31-F-2466, which was en route from Dimapur to Guwahati. The vehicle, equipped with a secret compartment, served as a covert transportation mode for the illicit substances.
In a related development, further arrests were made in Golaghat’s Merapani as part of a joint operation led by Golaghat Deputy Superintendent of Police John Das, in collaboration with Merapani police and CRPF.
Three individuals identified as Ainul Haque, Tafiq Ali, and Abu Bakar were apprehended, along with Abu Bakar's wife, Anjuma Begum, in connection with the trafficking.
The operation resulted in the seizure of an additional 40 plastic soap boxes filled with heroin from a bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS05Q9697.
All suspects are currently in the custody of Merapani police, as investigations into the matter continue.