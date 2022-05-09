Assam: Drugs worth Rs 14 Crores Seized, 2 Arrested

In a massive operation launched by the police, drugs worth Rs 14 crores were seized at Dillai in Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Monday.

The drugs weighing around two kilograms were recovered from 152 soap boxes at 12th Mile.

The drugs were being transported in a vehicle heading from Dimapur in Nagaland.

Two smugglers hailing from neighbouring state Manipur have been arrested. They have been identified as Lanahmai Stephen and Roko Baipok.

Taking to twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In a big and smart op, @assampolice intercepted a car at 12 Mile under Dillai PS and recovered 152 soap boxes containing 1.995 kg suspected Heroin. Two persons of 2 neighbouring states apprehended. Further investigation is on. Keep it up Assam Police.”

Also Read: Mumbai: NIA Raids Locations Linked to Dawood’s Associates