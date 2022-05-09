Mumbai: NIA Raids Locations Linked to Dawood’s Associates

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai against associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar and other places against sharpshooters, drug traffickers, hawala operators, real estate managers of Dawood Ibrahim, and other key players in the criminal syndicate.

The probe agency said that it had registered a case against hawala operators and drug peddlers who were associated with Dawood Ibrahim in February. However, the raids began today.

The FIR invokes the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The NIA is monitoring and probing the entire gamut of criminal and terrorist acts committed by members of the underworld network run by don Dawood Ibrahim from his safe haven in Karachi in Pakistan.

Also Read: Assam: 1 Dead in Train Accident in Dhemaji