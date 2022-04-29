Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized In Gossaigaon

Assam police on Friday seized drugs worth Rs 20 crore in Gossaigaon in BTR’s Kokrajhar district on Friday.

Around 85 kilograms of Opium and 3 kilograms of Heroin were seized from a truck that was intercepted based on inputs.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as Mohanlal, has been taken into custody.

Earlier today, Jagiroad police nabbed three narcotic smugglers and seized massive quantities of illicit substances in yet another success against the drugs menace in Assam.

Narcotic substances worth around Rs 5 crores in international markets were seized during the operation, informed the police, adding that the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence.

Two of the three detained smugglers were identified as Basheer Khan and Altaf Khan, residents of Manipur and Jahirul, a resident of Guwahati.

Also Read: Drug Peddler, Cop Injured In Encounter In Assam's Goalpara