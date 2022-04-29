Drug Peddler, Cop Injured In Encounter In Assam's Goalpara

A drug peddler was injured in an encounter with the police that took place in Assam’s Goalpara district in the early hours of Friday.

As per sources, two drug peddlers were arrested during a raid, one of who was injured in the encounter.

The injured peddler has been identified as Farooq Hussain.

Deputy superintendent of police, Anurag Sharma, was also injured in the incident.

He was shot at by another drug peddler, who managed to escape from the scene.

Sharma is currently under treatment at the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

Last week, another drug peddler was similarly injured after the police had opened fire on him at Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Acting on specific inputs, the Nagaon police had conducted search operations on April 22 and arrested a drug peddler identified as Motijul Islam.

They also seized around 750 grams of heroin from his possession, the market value of which is around Rs 7 crores in the market.

