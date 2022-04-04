Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Morigaon

A huge consignment of illicit drugs was seized in Assam’s Morigaon district on Sunday.

Three persons were arrested in connection to the seizure. They were identified as Zakir Hussain, Saddam Hussain and Sahidul Islam.

Acting on specific information, a team of Morigaon police set up a Naka checking at Jagiroad Silbhanga area and intercepted a motorcycle.

Around 309 grams of illicit drugs were recovered from the motorcycle, Moon Prakash Tiwari, Officer-in-Charge of Jagiroad police station said.

The estimated cost of the seized drugs is said to be around 3 crore.

"The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 2.5 to 3 crore. We apprehended three persons and seized one motorcycle and three mobile phones," he further said.



