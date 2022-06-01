Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crores Seized in Tinsukia

The Tinsukia Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two women and seized a huge quantity of drugs from their possession in a massive search operations conducted on Wednesday.

The railway task force conducted operations in the Kamakhya-Lidu Intercity Express train number 15603 at Tinsukia in Assam.

Drugs worth around Rs 3 crores were seized from 30 containers from the possession of two ladies. The duo is being interrogated by the RPF at the New Tinsukia Railway Station.

According to police reports, the women were bringing the drugs from Dimapur in Nagaland to Tinsukia.

It may be mentioned that a year since the Assam government launched a war on drugs in the state, Assam Police has seized more than ₹ 548.53 crore worth of drugs. Under the current BJP led government, state police has registered 2,834 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has arrested more than 4,838 drug traffickers.

