BJP Appoints In-Charges For Tripura Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its in-charges for Tripura bye-elections to be held on June 23, 2022.

The party has appointed National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Assam minister Ashok Singhal and Nalbari MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah as in-charges for bye-elections to four assembly constituencies in the 60-membes house.

The four seats are - Yubrajnagar, Agartala, Bordowali and Surma

The appointments were made under the direction of party president Jagat Prasad Nadda, an official notification stated.

The by-poll is viewed as a semi-final ahead of the state assembly polls to be held next year.

Also Read: Assam Man Arrested For Patricide