Assam: Drugs worth Rs 5 Crores Seized in Bokajan, 3 Arrested

Police has seized drugs worth Rs 5 crores from Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Tuesday.

Drugs weighing around 711 grams were seized after search operations conducted by the Khotkhoti police at Bokajan.

The police also seized two mobile phones and Rs 23 thousand from the smugglers’ possession.

The drugs were seized from a Maruti van near the Dream Sky hotel in Khotkhoti.

The vehicle bears registration number NL01H3804.

The drugs were transported from Nagaland’s Dimapur in 55 soap boxes.

Three smugglers have been arrested by the Khotkhoti police in connection to the incident. They have been identified as Vitso Pohena, Songuwa Dukor and Saluni Poleha.

According to the police, the arrested drug peddlers are residents of Nagaland.

