Manipur's Surbala Laishram Bags First Gold at GAMMA

Manipur’s rising mixed martial arts (MMA) star Surbala Laishram Devi has become the first Indian fighter to win a gold medal at the ongoing Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) world championship 2021 held in Amsterdam in Netherlands.

A resident of Khangabok Sorok Wangma of Thoubal district of Manipur, Surbala defeated Tomiris Zhussupova of Kazakhstan in the 115 LBS Striking MMA finals via decision.

This was her first match after a long forced break due to a knee injury in 2019.

Altogether, 33 fighters represented India at the five day-long mix martial arts world championship which was held from March 23 to 27.

Team India secured 11 medals at the world championship.

GAMMA is the global governing body for mixed martial arts, encompassing men, women, and youth participation and competition. Its mission is to develop, promote, and lead MMA to global recognition as the pinnacle of combat sports.

