Assam: Drunk Son Beats Father To Death In Sonari

An elderly man in Assam's Sivasagar district was ruthlessly bludgeoned to death by his intoxicated son in a shocking incident of patricide on Monday night.
According to sources, the accused son, identified as Jiten Garo, had a heated argument with his father over a minor issue. Due to being intoxicated, the son aggressively assaulted his father with a spade, leading to the latter's death.
The incident was reported from Kakotibari village in Sonari.
The police were notified afterwards, and the accused son was taken into custody while the father's body was sent for post-mortem.