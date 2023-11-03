Son Kills Father with Brick and Machete in Assam’s Dibrugarh

A man bludgeoned his father to death with brick and machete over a family dispute in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday.
The incident was reported at Sesa Tiniali locality under Lepetkata police station in the district.
According to reports, a heated scuffle broke out between the father and his son over an issue following which the notorious son namely Kartik Munda brutally attacked by his father with a brick and a sharp machete.
The deceased has been identified as Boga Munda (father).
Lepetkata police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh for postmortem, while, the accused son Karthik Munda has been arrested by the police.