Assam: Drunk Teacher Thrashes Student In Dhing

In a shocking incident, a drunken teacher allegedly thrashed a student at a school in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nagaon’s Dhing.

The accused teacher has been identified as Jyotiprasad Gaur. He allegedly beat up a student in an inebriated condition.

The student reportedly sustained injuries in the incident and was rushed by the police to the Dhing First Referral Unit (FRU) where he is under treatment.

The victim student has been identified as Bikash Das, a resident of Lahkar village in Dhing.

Meanwhile, demanding justice over half-a-hundred students reached the local police station seeking their intervention in the matter.