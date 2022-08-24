Cooch Behar To Become Union Territory Before 2024 Elections

In a major development, Cooch Behar will soon become a Union territory, the Cooch king announced on Wednesday.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the district in West Bengal will be separated from the state as well as from Assam.

This was informed by the Cooch king Ananta Rai Maharaj. He further elucidated on what changes will happen.

According to him, several districts of Assam will come under the soon-to-be Union territory.

The districts have been identified as Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Chirang and North Salmara.