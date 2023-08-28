Assam: Drunk Youth Attacks Family; Father Dies, 4 Others Injured

In a shocking incident, a man was killed by his son after the latter attacked his family in an inebriated state in Assam’s Kaliabor on Sunday night.
The incident was reported in Anjukpani where the accused entered his home in an inebriated state and started attacking his family of five members during which he picked up a branch of a tree and beat his father to death. The deceased has been identified as Kuddus Ali.
The accused, identified as Anwar Hussain, also attacked the other family members including his wife, elder brother, sister-in-law and sister injuring them severely. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Nagaon Civil Hospital.
Meanwhile, the Samaguri Police have apprehended the accused Anwar in connection with the incident.