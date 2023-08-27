Drunk Youth Physically Assaults Assam Woman in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a woman from Assam was allegedly physically assaulted by a drunken youth at a hotel in the national capital, reports emerged on Sunday.
The incident was reported at Karan Palace Guest House in New Friends Colony where the accused knocked at the door of the victim's room at around 10 pm on Saturday in an inebriated state asking her to open the door. After the victim refused to answer the door, he broke it and entered her room forcefully. He then started abusing and assaulting her physically.
Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint to the nearby police station against the accused, identified as Navin Kumar Singh. Based on the complaint, he was detained by the police.
The victim told reporters, “Yesterday between 9:45-10 pm I was getting ready to sleep when I heard someone knocking on the door of my room aggressively. He asked me to open the door immediately which made me feel a bit afraid. As I didn’t open the door, he broke it and entered. After entering my room, he started to abuse and assault me. I somehow managed to escape from him and informed his father, who was the owner of the hotel I was staying in. He asked me to inform the police immediately about the incident.”
“The police then reached the spot and took me for medical examination,” she added