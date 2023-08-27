Drunk Youth Physically Assaults Assam Woman in Delhi

The victim told reporters, “Yesterday between 9:45-10 pm I was getting ready to sleep when I heard someone knocking on the door of my room aggressively. He asked me to open the door immediately which made me feel a bit afraid. As I didn’t open the door, he broke it and entered. After entering my room, he started to abuse and assault me. I somehow managed to escape from him and informed his father, who was the owner of the hotel I was staying in. He asked me to inform the police immediately about the incident.”

“The police then reached the spot and took me for medical examination,” she added