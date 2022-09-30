Assam: Dry Day Announced In Cachar On Oct 2 And 5

The Cachar district administration in Assam on Friday announced ‘Dry Day’ on two days in October.

Authorities declared October 2 and October 5 as dry day in the district. Notably, October 2 has been declared as a dry day due to Gandhi Jayanti, while on October 5, the state will observe the birth anniversary of Sankardeva.

On the two occasions, all licensed liquor stores in the district have been ordered to remain shut and not sell liquor.

The order to observe a dry day on the two occasions came today from the office of the district magistrate.