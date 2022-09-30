Assam

Assam: Dry Day Announced In Cachar On Oct 2 And 5

On the two occasions, all licensed liquor stores in the district have been ordered to remain shut and not sell liquor.
Dry Day declared in Cachar on Oct 2, 5 | REPRESENTATIVE
Dry Day declared in Cachar on Oct 2, 5 | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

The Cachar district administration in Assam on Friday announced ‘Dry Day’ on two days in October.

Authorities declared October 2 and October 5 as dry day in the district. Notably, October 2 has been declared as a dry day due to Gandhi Jayanti, while on October 5, the state will observe the birth anniversary of Sankardeva.

On the two occasions, all licensed liquor stores in the district have been ordered to remain shut and not sell liquor.

The order to observe a dry day on the two occasions came today from the office of the district magistrate.

Also Read
PM Modi To Launch 5G Telecom Services Tomorrow
Assam
Cachar
Dry day

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com