PM Modi To Launch 5G Telecom Services Tomorrow

Ushering in a new era in technology Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the 5G telecom services on Saturday that seeks to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications system.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to launch the 5G services at 10 am on Saturday at an event organised at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. On the occasion, the three major telecom operators of the country will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

Reliance Jio will connect a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. This will demonstrate how 5G will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, obliviating the physical distance between them. It will demonstrate the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.

In the Airtel demo, a girl from Uttar Pradesh will witness a lively and immersive education experience to learn about the solar system with the help of Virtual reality and Augmented reality. The girl will share her experience of learning with the PM by appearing on the dias through a hologram.

The Vodafone Idea test case will demonstrate the safety of workers in an under-construction tunnel of Delhi Metro through the creation of a Digital Twin of the tunnel on the dias. Digital twin will help give safety alerts to workers in real-time from a remote location. PM will take a live demo from the dias to monitor the work in real-time through utilising VR and Artificial Intelligence.