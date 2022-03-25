Assam: DTOs To Remain Open on March 26, 27

The District Transport Offices (DTOs) shall remain open on March 26 and 27 which is 4th Saturday and Sunday. The decision has been taken in an effort to dispose of a large number of pending cases and collection of arrear and regular taxes.

In an order issued by the Joint Secretary to Govt of Assam, H Noorani it has been stated that the decision was taken in the interest of the public service.

"DTOs shall remain open on 26th and 27th March 2022 to dispose of large numbers of pending cases of notified services like Driving License, Fitness Certificate etc. and also for collection of arrear and regular taxes as applicable in time prior to closer of the current Financial Year," read the notification.

