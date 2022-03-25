Huge Ammunition Cache Recovered In Meghalaya

A huge cache of ammunition was seized by troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific inputs, the BSF along with Meghalaya police launched an operation in the dense forest area in Gumaghat that flows from India to Bangladesh and recovered the ammunition cache hidden in between limestones.

The cache of ammunition contained 92 rounds of 5.56mm, 129 rounds of 7.62mm, 160 rounds of 9mm.

“In the past, such cache was recovered by BSF in the nearby area, which was probably used by insurgent groups for extortion purposes and other illegal activities," a BSF official said.

The recovery was made approximately 900 meters inside India from the international border.

The cache of ammunition was later handed over to Gumaghat police for further disposal. An FIR was also lodged.

