Assam: Duliajan Youth Drowns To Death In Pond

In a tragic incident that happened at Kachari pathar area of Duliajan in Assam, a youth died by drowning in a pond, reports emerged on Thursday.
As per sources, the youth identified as Mahesh Binjuar went to take bath in the pond after which he drowned.
Mahesh had been missing since Wednesday evening. Upon searching, the locals recovered the lifeless body of him from the pond.
The youth was then taken to the nearest medical facility where the doctors declared him dead.
In a similar incident, another youth drowned to death in Golaghat district on July 2, 2023.
The youth identified as Chinu Karmakar of Rongagora in Bokakhat subdivision of Golaghat district of Assam drowned in a pond while taking bath. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the scene and recovered the body from the lake.