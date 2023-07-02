Assam: Youth Drowns To Death In Golaghat

In a tragic incident, a youth in Assam's Golaghat drowned to his death after going to take a bath in a lake, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Rongagora in the Bokakhat subdivision of Assam's Golaghat district.
The youth, a resident of Rongagora, had gone to take a bath at the lake when he drowned there. He has been identified as Chinu Karmakar.
A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the scene and recovered the body from the lake.
It may be noted that last month, three lives were lost on June 29 in separate incidents of drowning in Assam.
In the first incident that took place at Chanda village in Assam’s Mukalmua, a woman named Nilima Talukdar lost her life after accidentally falling into a nearby pond.
The incident occurred when she was near the water body.
Another distressing incident unfolded at Simlaguri in Dotoma, Kokrajhar, where two brothers, Phile Narzary and Kunal Narzary, met a tragic fate while bathing.
The siblings succumbed to death after they drowned in a pond during their bathing session.
These incidents serve as a reminder of the dangers associated with water bodies and the importance of practicing caution when near them.
Earlier on Wednesday, two minor sisters drowned while taking an afternoon bath in a pond at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The incident occurred at Kellyden tea estate located near Lagunbasti Adarsh village.
Sources said that the two minor sisters went for a bath and didn’t return home since.
After a prolonged search by locals, the lifeless bodies of the two sisters were recovered from the pond.