Assam: Dumper Engulfed in Flames on NH17 in Bilasipara

A major incident unfolded on NH17 in Dhubri district of Assam on Sunday as a dumper erupted in flames, causing chaos and disruption to hundreds of vehicles stranded on the highway.
The incident occurred as the dumper bearing registration AS27C9550 was enroute from Gauripur towards Bilasipara when the flames quickly consumed the vehicle, leaving it ablaze for an extended period of time in the highway.
The driver and the handyman of the vehicle miraculously managed to escape unharmed. However, the cause of the fire remains shrouded in mystery.
Following the incident, tensions escalated between the public and Bogribari police as frustration mounted over the delayed response of the fire services, resulting in confrontations at site.