Assam
Highway Horror: Car Engulfed in Flames in Assam's Karimganj District
In a tragic incident, a moving car caught fire on the National Highway in Assam’s Karimganj district on Tuesday.
The incident that occurred on NH 8 near Kathalathali in Sonakhira, Patharkandi has created a buzz around the area, causing widespread panic among the public.
As per sources, a fire broke out at night in a Maruti van moving on the highway. The driver had a narrow escape as he managed to get out of the car before the flames engulfed the vehicle.
Later, locals attempted to extinguish the fire. Police and fire department personnel were notified. However, it was consumed by the flames before the fire department arrived.
The fire is believed to have originated from a short circuit.