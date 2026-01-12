Assam: Dumper Runs Over, Kills 8-Year-Old in Golaghat; Locals Allege Illegal Sand Mining

A road accident allegedly caused by a speeding dumper in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday led to villagers questioning rampant and illegal sand mining operations in the region. The accident tragically claimed the life a schoolboy and left two others injured.

Advertisment

The incident surfaced from Jamuguri village near Merapani at around 12.30 pm, according to witnesses, who mentioned that the victims were returning from school when the incident occurred. The deceased has been identified as eight-year-old Arnab Bhuyan, studying in third standard at Jamuguri Jatiya Vidyalaya.

He was on a motorcycle with his grandfather, Kushal Das and another student when they were hit from behind by a speeding dumper. Witnesses mentioned that while Das and the other student, whose identity has not been established yet, were thrown off their two-wheeler and sustained injuries, Bhuyan was killed on the spot.

A local resident said, “Today, Kushal Das, an elderly man and very respected in the entire village, was returning having picked his grandson and another child from school. Everyone here knows that he is very careful and never rode beyond speeding limits. However, a speeding dumper filled with sand hit them from behind.”

“Das was thrown off the motorcycle and sustained injuries. However, Arnab was not lucky and was run over. We went there to find his body crushed,” he added.

While the injured Kushal Das and the other child were referred to Golaghat for improved treatment, the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem. On the other hand, the driver of the dumper, who tried to flee from the scene, was apprehended by the villagers. He however, managed to escape, according to the locals.

Following the incident, the enraged villagers come out in numbers and stopped several other dumpers operating in the area and questioned them. “We have witnessed increased dumper activity in the area recently and suspect that illegal sand mining is going on in the nearby regions which come under the Jamuguri forest office. We want to know who is behind this and whether this is being carried out legally with proper government orders or not. The authorities must answer us,” the villager further said.

Also Read: Guwahati: Man Killed as Dumper Truck Crashes Into House in Borjhar