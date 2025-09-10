Guwahati: Man Killed as Dumper Truck Crashes Into House in Borjhar

A man was killed after a speeding dumper truck crashed into his house last Tuesday night in Guwahati’s Borjhar area, leaving the locality in shock.

According to sources, the truck was passing by the Guwahati–Goalpara National Highway when the driver lost control near Yogipara village. The truck first rammed into a roadside shop, mowing down a man who was standing nearby. The victim, identified as Konak Das, died instantly.

The vehicle then swerved nearly 200 meters off the highway before ploughing straight into Das’s house. The impact has resulted in parts of the house being collapsed.

Inside the house, several members of the family, including children, were asleep when the dumper crashed through the walls. Fortunately, they managed to survive the accident.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot soon after and seized the dumper bearing registration number AS-25-EC-5152, though details about the driver are yet to emerge. Residents of the area have expressed outrage over reckless driving by heavy vehicles along the highway especially at night, which they say has become a constant threat to their lives.

