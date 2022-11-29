Assam: Over 50 Dwellings, Shops Gutted In Massive Fire In Digboi

Over 50 houses including business establishments were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a market area in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported form Powai bazaar in Digboi.

Sources said that multiple cylinders had exploded due to the unprecedented fire which further spread to several dwellings in the vicinity.

Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire, sources informed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, several fire tenders reached the spot and were able to successfully douse the fire.

Last night, several houses were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out in Assam’s Darrang district.

The fire broke out at Nonke Gorapori area where several houses were gutted in the fire.

A number of fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire with the help of locals.

A local resident informed that the blaze erupted due to an electric short circuit.