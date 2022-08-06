Assam Dy Speaker Numal Momin’s convoy meets with accident

Assam Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin’s convoy on Saturday morning met with an accident.

He was travelling from Gangtok in Sikkim towards Bagdogra Airport when the accident took place.

A dumper in Ranipal collided with the pilot car.

The driver, identified as Roshan, sustained minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

Dr Numal Momin said in a tweet, “Around 6.45 am this morning our pilot car narrowly escaped a major accident while we were on our way to Bagdogra Airport. A dumper came in a wrong way and had head on collision at Ranipal. Pilot car driver Roshan had minor injury and send to hospital after I examined him .”

The Deputy Speaker went to Gangtok on August 4 and visited Gonpa on Friday.

He tweeted, “Happy to visit various Gonpa in Gangtok this morning. Happy to meet Monks and Chota Lamas, and gets their blessings.”

He also had a meeting with Christian leaders and discussed various issues.