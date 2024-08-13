Assam: e-Khajana Payments Available Offline For A Year

Due to low penetration in rural areas and villagers facing problems in filing land revenue, the Assam cabinet on Tuesday decided to make the process of paying Khajana available in both online and offline modes.
Assam revenue minister Jogen Mohan addressed the issues faced by the people stating, “For the next one year, the cabinet today decided that Khajana payments can be made in both online and offline modes,” he said.
The decision was taken as many people faced problems while making payments through the e-Khajana portal. “Due to several problems faced by the people which has come to our notice, the cabinet has today come to the decision. Villagers are not able to access the portal sometimes due to technical reasons,” Jogen Mohan said.
He said that landowners are required to register their lands on the e-Khajana portal to be able to make payments online. On the other hand, Mouzadars will continue to collect fees for offline transactions.
“Many have also benefited from the portal. Someone sitting outside Assam can easily pay their Khajana online which has become easy. Hence, both the modes have been made operational starting tomorrow onwards,” the minister added.