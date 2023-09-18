Assam: E-Rickshaw Collision with Truck Leaves Passengers Injured

In a road accident that took place at Kharikatia in Assam’s Jorhat, an e-rickshaw collided with a high speed truck, causing injuries to its five passengers, including children on Monday.
The impact of the collision forced the e-rickshaw off the road, into a roadside ditch.
The injured passengers have been admitted to a nearby hospital leading to a tense situation at the accident spot.
Angry locals blocked vehicles transporting tea leaves in protest, while police were dispatched to the scene to maintain order and investigate the incident.
Earlier on September 9, a biker sustained grievous injuries in a collision with a speeding four-wheeler vehicle at GS Road in Guwahati.
Sources informed that a vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS01 FM 0371’ collided with the bike, due to which the biker was flung off his seat and sustained injuries as a result. The motorcycle bears the registration number ‘AS 14 Q 9001’.
The identity of the injured biker is yet to be established.