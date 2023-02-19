Assam: E-Rikshaw Driver Killed After Heated Argument

A tempo driver has been arrested by the Ambari Police for allegedly hitting an e-Rikshaw driver by stone to death after heated argrument.

The late victim has been identified as Mohammad Rahizuddin.

The incident took place in Guwahati's Ambari area.

According to sources, a fight raged between both of them, after which the tempo driver hit the victim with stone. After getting hit by the stone the victim no longer survived and passed away.

The accused is identified as Nav Ray and is under the Police custody now.

However, the reason behind their fight is still uncovered.

Such kind of incidents has been going on for a while in the state.

In another similar instance, a youth opened two to three rounds of fire in the blank following heated argument between an employee of a roadside restaurant cum ‘dhaba’ named ‘Zaika’ in Assam's Dibrugarh town on Tuesday night.

The youth who allegedly blank fired in the air has been identified as Kaushik Gogoi.

It is also learned that Gogoi who came to the restaurant for dinner was accompanied by another youth whose identity has not been ascertained yet.

The incident reportedly took place near the Dibrugarh bypass.

Speaking to the media, the employee of the restaurant (not willing to be named) said, “Both the youths denied paying their food bill as they had no cash and were carrying only debit or credit card. Later, I made a call to the manager and narrated the case to him. The manager requested them to pay the bill and they paid Rs 1000 cash and rest through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode.”

The employee also informed that the youths then abused him verbally and also pelted stone aiming at the roadside restaurant.

There was no retaliation from the latter’s end, informed the employee.

“They then took out their gun and blank fired two to three rounds in the air and eloped from the spot,” added the employee.