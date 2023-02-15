Assam: Youth Blank Fires After Heated Argument at Dhaba

In an untoward incident, a youth opened two to three rounds of fire in the blank following heated argument between an employee of a roadside restaurant cum ‘dhaba’ named ‘Zaika’ in Assam's Dibrugarh town on Tuesday night.

The youth who allegedly blank fired in the air has been identified as Kaushik Gogoi.

It is also learned that Gogoi who came to the restaurant for dinner was accompanied by another youth whose identity has not been ascertained yet.

The incident reportedly took place near the Dibrugarh bypass.

Speaking to the media, the employee of the restaurant (not willing to be named) said, “Both the youths denied paying their food bill as they had no cash and were carrying only debit or credit card. Later, I made a call to the manager and narrated the case to him. The manager requested them to pay the bill and they paid Rs 1000 cash and rest through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode.”

The employee also informed that the youths then abused him verbally and also pelted stone aiming at the roadside restaurant.

There was no retaliation from the latter’s end, informed the employee.

“They then took out their gun and blank fired two to three rounds in the air and eloped from the spot,” added the employee.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh police have picked up two people in connection to the incident.