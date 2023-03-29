Assam: Earthen Lamp Sparks House Fire In Hajo

A residential house was reduced to ashes at Hajo in the outskirts of Guwahati after a massive fire broke out which was triggered by an earthen lamp.

The incident was reported at the residence of one Bishnuram Malakar, located at Dakshin Singta village in Hojai subdivision of Kamrup district.

According to information, the blaze broke out due to an earthen lamp that was lit in the temple area of the house.

Later, locals rushed to the scene and were able to douse the fire, however, the house was completely gutted, sources informed.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

Goods worth lakhs was destroyed in the unprecedented fire, sources said.

Recently, a major fire broke out at Bihara Bazar in Silchar’s Cachar, burning down twelve business establishments.

The fire burnt down twelve shops in the vicinity. The locals attempted to extinguish the fire; however, the shops were burning one after another. All the goods and groceries were destroyed in the fire.

The fire was later brought under control by firefighters.