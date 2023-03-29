Cannabis Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized At Assam-Tripura Border

Cannabis worth over Rs 1 crore was seized in a massive bust at Assam – Tripura state border on Tuesday night, officials informed.

As per the information received, the major cannabis consignment was seized at Churaibari along the Assam – Tripura border last night. Assam Police officials intercepted the container truck during a routine search operation carried out and the consignment was found concealed inside it.

Officials informed that the truck bearing Nagaland registration numbers NL 0 AD 4522 was intercepted and searched which led to the recovery of the huge cannabis consignment. The seized cannabis was weighed by officials at around 1,275 kilograms.

According to reports, the truck was coming in from Tripura and was headed towards Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where the cannabis consignment was supposed to be dropped. However, Assam Police foiled the smuggling bid right after the truck crossed Tripura to enter into the state.

While searching the truck, the cannabis consignment was found hidden inside it. Officials mentioned that the seized cannabis was estimated to be worth around Rs 1,27,50,000 in the international drug markets.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck was taken into custody by the police on charges of smuggling. He was identified as Amresh Rai, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He was bringing in the massive cannabis consignment from Agartala in Tripura, officials further informed.