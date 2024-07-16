Assam Eases Kaziranga Highway Restrictions Amid Flood Recovery

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced relaxed travel restrictions through the Kaziranga section of the national highway, effective immediately. In light of improved flood conditions, light motor vehicles and buses are permitted to travel through the area under normal conditions, with speed limits enforced. However, trucks will only be allowed to proceed in convoy.
"In view of the improvement in the overall flood situation, from today, light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed to move through the Kaziranga section of the national highway normally, subject to speed restrictions. However, trucks will be allowed to move only in a convoy," stated CM Sarma.
This decision comes in light of the improving flood situation in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Earlier, diversions were put in place on July 1 to ensure the safety of wildlife displaced by floods seeking shelter outside the park.